Galaxy A-series accounted for 59% of Samsung's smartphone sales in Q4 2021: Counterpoint

Samsung sold more Galaxy A series phones than other budget Galaxy devices in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a report by Counterpoint. The cited source says that the mid-end range Galaxy A-Series has been the main workhorse across Samsung's smartphone portfolio for the past few years.

The report doesn't mention the names of the Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones that might have driven the sales. It does reveal that the Galaxy A devices accounted for 59 per cent of Samsung's smartphone sales in Q4 2021. Samsung made up 56 per cent of its sales with this mid-range series in Q1, 60 per cent in Q2, and 57 per cent in Q3, which suggests that the company is witnessing strong demand for its cheaper models.

"In 2021, A-Series devices accounted for nearly two-thirds of all Samsung smartphones sold. The devices have enjoyed broad appeal globally, doing well in diverse markets like North America, Western and Eastern Europe through to LATAM and MEA," Counterpoint said.

Last year, Samsung unveiled three Galaxy A series phones at a March event across different price points. It is expected to launch successors to the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 at the upcoming Galaxy Awesome Unpacked launch event, which will take place on March 18. We could also witness the launch of two more budget phones, including the Galaxy A33 5G, and Galaxy A23 5G, as suggested by the leaks.

"We are expecting to see announcements around the A53 5G and the A73 5G. Beyond the numbers, the expected new devices in particular the A73 5G are important because they will compete directly with most affordable flagships from Chinese brands," the report stated.

All the four smartphones are expected to come with a quad rear camera setup with different sensors. They will likely offer massive AMOLED displays. The Galaxy A33 will reportedly pack a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, whereas the Galaxy A23 5G could make its debut with a Dimensity 700 chipset. The Galaxy A73 is rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset under the hood.