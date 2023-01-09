Galaxy A14 likely to launch at Samsung’s January 18 event, India price leaked online

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is expected to launch in India on January 18, considering the device's model number has been spotted on the company's official website. The 5G phone was recently unveiled in the US market and it is now expected to come to India. The India price of the Galaxy A14 has also been leaked online. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Samsung phone.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will be a successor to the Galaxy A13 5G, which didn't come to India. Samsung only announced the 4G version of the handset and it was made available for Rs 14,999. The price of the Galaxy A14 will likely be higher because this is a 5G version. A report from 91Mobiles claims that the box price of the device will be 22,999, but the retail price will be Rs 2,000 or 3,000 lower. It doesn't seem like the price will be this high because the Galaxy A14 is mostly similar to the 5G version of the Galaxy A13 with a minor difference (if the specifications remain similar to the US market).

The Galaxy A14 5G has a 5,000mAh battery under the hood and uses a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is the same as its predecessor. There is a 6.6-inch screen, which is slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch panel seen on the older version. It has support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The company hasn't offered support for faster charging speed, which might be a big disappointment for many Samsung fans. The new one retains 15W charging support. Samsung is promising to offer two years of major Android OS upgrades.

The biggest difference is in the camera department. While the back camera remains the same, the front has been upgraded from a 5-megapixel camera to a 13-megapixel sensor for better output. The rear panel has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There are chances that Samsung might decide to offer the Indian model with a slightly different set of features.

The handset will likely arrive on the above-mentioned date. Samsung has confirmed that it will host an event in India on January 18, where it will announce its latest Galaxy A-series phones. While the company hasn't yet confirmed the names of the devices, a few Samsung Galaxy phones such as Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, and Galaxy A54 5G have been spotted online. It is unknown whether Samsung will just launch one phone or multiple products. We will get more clarity on the devices in the coming days as Samsung is expected to post some teasers before the launch event.