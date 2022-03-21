Galaxy A53 5G is Samsung's new Rs 35,000 phone to launch without a charger

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy A53 5G in the global market and the brand has now launched it in India with a starting price of Rs 34,499. This is the first mid-range smartphone from Samsung that ships without a power adapter. Samsung stopped shipping a power adapter with the flagship Galaxy S21 series phones and it now seems that it has decided to extend this to cheaper phones as well.

This is a big drawback of the phone, as most of the companies bundle a charger along with a mid-range phone with support for up to 65W fast charging. Samsung says one will have to buy the power adapter separately. The new Samsung Galaxy A53 has support for 25W fast charging, but you will have to spend extra on the charger.

Samsung is promising that users will get four years of major Android OS and five years of security updates. Other features include water-resistant rating, a 5nm chip, a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, and more. Read on to know more about the latest Samsung phone.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Price in India, sale offers

The newly launched Galaxy A53 5G is priced at Rs 34,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Samsung will also be selling the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for Rs 35,999. It will be up for sale in four colors, including Black, White, Light Blue and Peach.

The device will be available for pre-booking between March 21 and March 31 via Samsung.com, retail stores and select online portals. As for sale offers, those who are pre-booking the Galaxy A53 5G can avail the bank cashback offer of Rs 3,000.

Samsung Galaxy A53 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It features a typical punch-hole display design that you get with most Samsung smartphones. It is IP67 rated, which means it is water and dust-resistant.

Under the hood, there is a 5nm Exynos 1280 chipset. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD card. The good thing is you are getting the latest Android 12 out of the box. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery.

For optics, there is a quad rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel sensor with OIS support. It is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, you will find a 32-megapixel selfie camera.