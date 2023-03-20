Galaxy F14 5G India launch on March 25, Samsung confirms specifications and hints at price

Samsung will announce a new Galaxy F14 5G smartphone on March 24 and the company has confirmed the specifications just a few days before the launch. Samsung has also hinted at the price segment of the upcoming 5G phone. The budget phone will pack a massive battery, a big display, long-term software support, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G features a 6,000mAh battery under the hood, which the company claims that no other phone in its segment offers this high battery unit. Samsung is saying that the handset will be able to deliver up to two days of battery life. It has support for 25W fast charging tech. There is a 6.6-inch display which operates at FHD+ resolution. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well. It is unknown whether the device will have a 90Hz panel or 60Hz.

This one has a dual rear camera setup, according to the teasers. One will see a waterdrop-style notched display on the front. The budget Galaxy F14 smartphone also features an audio jack. The budget 5G phone has a thick chin and side bezels. It seemingly has a plastic body, which is something that the teasers suggest. The buttons are placed on the right side of the device. It will be made available in different colours, including pink, black and more.

The company has used its own 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset for the new budget phone. It is also powering Galaxy M14 smartphone, which was recently launched in select global regions. The budget 5G phone will come with a RAM extension option as well. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F14 is running on the company's OneUI 5.0 custom skin, which is based on Android 13 OS.

The company is also promising that the Galaxy F14 will receive two major Android OS upgrades and four years of security patches, making it a future-proof phone. This is something that one rarely gets in the lower price segment. Speaking of which, Samsung has confirmed on its official website that the price of the upcoming Galaxy F14 smartphone will be between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

The exact price and other details will be revealed on March 24. The launch will take place at 12:00PM. The new Samsung Galaxy F14 5G smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Samsung.com.