Galaxy Unpacked 2023 what to expect: Galaxy S23 series, new laptops and more

The much-anticipated Galaxy S23 series is all set to be introduced at the first Samsung event of 2023, along with other Samsung offerings. So, it's natural only that many people are interested in learning about the features, specifications, price and more of the upcoming devices. In this article, we will tell you how to watch the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked and what you should expect from the event.

Galaxy Unpacked 2023: How to watch in India?

The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is all set to go underway on February 1st. Samsung will be hosting an in-person event in San Francisco, USA at 10 am PST. Additionally, the India launch will also take place simultaneously via live-streaming, at 11:30 pm IST. Folks who are interested in catching the event will be able to watch it live via Samsung's official website and YouTube channel at the aforementioned times.

Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Expect the obvious

It's no surprise that the star of the show at this year's Galaxy Unpacked is the Galaxy S23 series. Going by the launch teaser posted by Samsung on its official channels, the tagline goes — Epic nights are coming soon, which clearly gives a strong hint that this year around, the focus is on photography and videography, more specifically at night. However, it is not just the camera, but also the other bunch of noteworthy upgrades that are going to make the upcoming smartphones a cut above the rest.

Samsung is expected to launch three smartphones in the Galaxy S23 series — the standard Galaxy S23, the middle-child Galaxy S23+ and the big dog Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three smartphones are anticipated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which not only should bring a bump in the phones' CPU and GPU performance, but also provide better thermal management, something many Galaxy S22 users complained about. It is also being tipped that Samsung may ditch the Exynos chips in favour of the Snapdragon chips, so that's also a bit of good news for European and Indian buyers who usually get Samsung flagship phones powered by Exynos chipsets.

Apart from this, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to retain more or less the same design as its predecessor. If the leaks are to be believed, the front of the phones looks exactly the same. In fact, at the rear, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ could lose out on the camera island, making them look more in line with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which in turn looks pretty similar to last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra. Moreover, all three smartphones are tipped to feature brighter displays, faster UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB storage options on the Galaxy S23 Ultra model.

Of course, the main highlight of the Galaxy S23 series, as we mentioned above, will be the camera. Samsung recently announced a new 200MP sensor for smartphones, which pretty much falls in line with the rumour that the Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature the new generation 200MP primary rear camera, replacing the 108MP lens of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Other than this, the lens setup is expected to remain the same as seen on last year's model, but given the larger resolution 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra model, one can expect to see better zoom shots with sharper results.

Finally, when it comes to the pricing of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series, a recent report suggests that the Galaxy S23 price in India will start at Rs 79,999 and go up to Rs 83,999 for the top model. The Galaxy S23+ could start at Rs 89,999, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra could come at a starting price of Rs 1,14,999.

You'll be glad to know that Samsung has already opened pre-bookings for those who can't wait to get their hands on the latest Galaxy S23 smartphones. Interested folks can head over to Samsung's official website to pre-reserve the latest Galaxy by making a pre-payment of Rs 1,999 and also get exclusive benefits of Rs 5,000. The pre-payment fee itself will be adjusted at the actual time of purchase.

Galaxy Unpacked 2023: What else to expect?

Apart from the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung will also be launching its latest range of laptops — the Galaxy Book 3 series. The pre-reserve landing page of the same has already gone live on Samsung's India website, although not much is known about the exact number of models the company is expected to unveil. Rumours suggest that three models are expected to launch in the Galaxy Book 3 series — the standard Galaxy Book 3, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro or Plus, depending on how Samsung decides to name the mid-variant, and finally, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Finally, not much is known about the pricing of these upcoming laptops, but one can expect the base Galaxy Book 3 to be somewhere around the Rs 45,000 mark. The Pro may touch the Rs 70,000 mark, and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra's price may go beyond Rs 1 lakh.