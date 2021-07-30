GarageBand will now teach users remixing directly within app, gets new sound pack

Apple on Friday announced the availability of the GarageBand app for iOS and iPadOS users. GarageBand app, which helps with music creation, will now allow people to unlock more of their musical creativity with new sound packs from today's artists and producers. Apple notes that users can learn how to remix within the app with two all-new Remix Sessions offering step-by-step video instruction. The Remix Sessions and Producer Packs are available starting today as a free download from the Sound Library in GarageBand 2.3.11, the latest version of the app, for iOS and iPadOS.



GarageBand has featured songs from Grammy award-winning artists Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. Each session includes inspirational videos from each artist telling the stories behind their hit songs as well as step-by-step remix instructions led by an Apple Retail Creative Pro using a GarageBand Live Loops version of each song. During these sessions, anyone can interact with these hits just as an artist would in the studio, hearing isolated vocals, beats, and individual instruments that provide the foundational elements of a song. With touch instruments and thousands of Apple Loops available in GarageBand, users can let their creativity run wild, taking their remix in any direction from Hip Hop to EDM or any combination of sounds they dream up.



Apple has also introduced Producer Packs that will allow users to create their own songs with help from some of today's biggest music producers, using seven new downloadable Producer Packs created for GarageBand by Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL.



Each Producer Pack comes with hundreds of royalty-free loops, beats, instruments, drum kits, synth patches, and samples that embody the sound and vibe of each producer, notes Apple. And in-app videos feature each producer offering words of encouragement to beginners, as well as insights into their creative process. An additional Producer Pack provides a special companion experience to the new Apple Original docuseries "Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson," premiering Friday, July 30, on Apple TV+, enabling viewers to experiment with sounds inspired by the music featured in the show.



"GarageBand continues to be a catalyst for music creation — making it easy for novices to get started and for seasoned pros to develop their ideas on the go," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. "For this update, we've collaborated with an incredible group of artists and producers to give musicians an amazing collection of new sounds to play with, and we hope even more people will be inspired to tap into their creativity and start making music in GarageBand."