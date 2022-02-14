Garena Free Fire, 53 other Chinese apps banned by Indian govt in fresh move: Full list here

In a fresh blow to apps belonging to foreign companies, India has banned an additional 54 apps, blocking access to them through app stores. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has released a list of 54 apps that are recommended for a ban, and, interestingly, it includes Garena Free Fire, which is a battle royale game owned by Singapore-based Sea Ltd. The government said that it has the "power to issue directions for interception or monitoring or decryption of any information through any computer resource."

While the list includes several lesser photo editing, video editing, app cloning apps, the biggest name is Garena Free Fire's, which is one of the top downloaded games in India. Garena grew in terms of popularity after the ban on PUBG Mobile in 2020 threw a wrench in India's mobile gaming industry. Nearly a year later, Krafton launched Battlegrounds Mobile India as a censored version of PUBG Mobile, highlighting that the game has no Chinese connection.

The ban on Garena Free Fire, however, does not apply to the publisher's second game called Garena Free Fire Max. At the time of writing, Garena Free Fire Max was available for download on the Google Play Store. Coincidentally, the list of banned apps released by the government does not mention Free Fire Max either. However, Apple has delisted both Free Fire and Free Fire Max from its iOS app store in India.

Here is the full list of banned apps:

1. Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD

2. Beauty Camera Selfie Camera

3. Equalizer Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer

4. Music Player- Music.Mp3 Player

5. Equalizer & Bass Booster Music Volume EQ

6. Music Plus MP3 Player

7. Equalizer Pro Volume Booster & Bass Booster

8. Video Player Media All Format

9. Music Player Equalizer & MP3

10. Volume Booster Loud Speaker & Sound Booster

11. Music Player MP3 Player

12. CamCard for SalesForce Ent

13. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite

14. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

15. APUS Security HD (Pad Version)

16. Parallel Space Lite 32 Support

17. Viva Video Editor Snack Video Maker with Music

18. Nice video baidu

19. Tencent Xriver

20. Onmyoji Chess

21. Onmyoji Arena

22. AppLock

23. Dual Space Lite Multiple Accounts & Clone App

24. Dual Space Pro Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

25. DualSpace Lite 32Bit Support

26. Dual Space 32Bit Support

27. Dual Space 64Bit Support

28. Dual Space Pro 32Bit Support

29. Conquer Online MMORPG Game

30. Conquer Online Il

31. Live Weather & Radar Alerts

32. Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook

33. MP3 Cutter Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter

34. Voice Recorder & Voice Changer

35. Barcode Scanner QR Code Scan

36. Lica Cam selfie camera app

37. EVE Echoes

38. Astracraft

39. UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping

40. Extraordinary Ones

41. Badlanders

42. Stick Fight: The Game Mobile

43. Twilight Pioneers

44. CuteU: Match With The World

45. Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat

46. CuteU Pro

47. FancvU Video Chat & Meetup

48. Real: Go Live. Make Friends

49. MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats

50. Real Lite -video to live!

51. Wink: Connect Now

52. FunChat Meet People Around You

53. FancyU pro Instant Meetup through Video chat!

54. Garena Free Fire Illuminate