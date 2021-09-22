Garena Free Fire MAX launch date is September 28, so pre-register now to get exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire rose to fame last year when PUBG Mobile was banned in India. Now that PUBG Mobile is back as Battlegrounds Mobile India and Krafton, the parent company of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, is going to launch the sequel, PUBG: New State, in India soon, Garena is upping the ante. It has announced a new game called Free Fire MAX. The new version of the battle royale game series will debut on September 28 and pre-registration is underway.

Since the launch is going to take place in a few days, you have until September 27 to pre-register. And I would say you hurry up because pre-registering for the game will get you exclusive rewards, much like what happened with Battlegrounds Mobile India ahead of its launch. There are game skins and outfits that players will get after Garena releases Free Fire MAX.

Garena has not mentioned a lot about the Free Fire MAX game, but it did hint at "more realistic maps" and "more immersive gameplay". A new map called Bermuda MAX will be available to players. This means players can expect better gameplay for the battle royale mode. There could be better weapons and vehicles in the game, as well. The graphics of Garena Free Fire MAX are also expected to be better than what you see in the current Garena Free Fire version.

There will be a 4-man squad with in-game voice chat available inside Free Fire MAX. Garena will use the Firelink technology on the Free Fire MAX to allow you to log into your Free Fire account without having to create another one. Each game will last 10 minutes, according to Garena. There will be a 360-degree lobby and Craftland for a personalised and premium experience. There is speculation that Garena will also introduce exclusive features to Free Fire MAX, such as customisable maps, and these features will not be available in the regular Free Fire.

The pre-registration is underway for both Android and iOS platforms right now, and Garena Free Fire MAX will be available to download starting September 28 to all users. While pre-registering, you will have an option to allow the game to be automatically downloaded when it arrives. You can toggle it on and the game will be installed on your phone, given your phone is connected to the internet at the time.