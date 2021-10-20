Garena Free Fire now lets you play Squid Game's Red Light, Green Light game

Netflix's biggest Korean drama, Squid Game, is all the rage right now and Garena wants to cash in on the popularity. It has partnered with the makers of Squid Game to launch the smash "Red Light, Green Light" mode in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. Players can be a part of what looks like a simulation of the game that was featured in the first episode of Squid Game. As many as 50 players will be able to participate in this mode, but there can be only one player.

The Red Light, Green Light mode is another way of playing a battle royale. In the game, players have to reach the finish line without getting noticed by the giant singing doll. The doll is standing facing the other side of the game, but it turns its head every few seconds. Players have to escape the sight of the doll by not moving at all. If a player is caught moving, the doll fires lightning at them and kills them. Only a single player can win this game.

How to get Red Light, Green Light mode?

Garena announced that the Red Light, Green Light mode is available only on Android right now, while the iOS counterpart will get it soon. You will have to update your Free Fire version from the Google Play Store to get the new mode. The update size is 202MB for Android.

After you have updated your Free Fire or Free Fire MAX to the latest version, launch the game and go to the "Battle Royale/Modes" section. Here, you will see the "Red Light, Green Light Mode" in the options. Tap on it and hit the "Start" button. After randomly selecting 50 players, the mode will start. The doll in Garena's take on Squid Game is a lot creepier than the actual one in the series, though.

Whether Garena will add more Squid Game-inspired modes in Free Fire, which I think is going to bring more players, remains to be seen, but the "Red Light, Green Light Mode" is how you capitalise on a trend. Right after Squid Game topped the charts of Netflix's most popular shows list in several countries, different brands and companies have tried to bring some flavour to their services and products. I have seen an Instagram filter that lets you virtually play the game. Snapchat, too, has a similar mini-game, and now, Garena has joined the party.