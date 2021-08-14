Garmin, Amazfit smartwatches available with huge discounts on Independence Day sale

If you have been planning to buy a smartwatch, there can be no better time than this. Two of the most popular smartwatch makers Garmin and Amazfit are offering scores of deals on some of their popular smartwatches during the Independence Day Sale. So no matter what your budget, Amazfit and Garmin have deals for you in almost every segment.

Amazfit will be offering discounts on its smartwatches from August 15. You can purchase the watches on Amazon. Garmin sale would also start on August 15 but would go on till August 30. You can purchase the Garmin smartwatches from its official website.

So let us have a look at the deals

Amazfit

— Amazfit is offering discounts on its budget smartwatches including the Amazfit GTS 2 mini, Amazfit BIP U, Amazfit BIP U Pro.

— Amazfit GTS 2 mini which was priced at Rs 6999, will be available for Rs 6499 during the sale. This is the best smartwatch you could get in a budget. The GTS 2 mini comes with an impressive display and features including BioTracker2, advanced OxygenBeats, PAI health assessment system, (SpO2) measurement and other functions that effortlessly integrate with your lifestyle.

— Amazfit BIP U Pro was launched in India for Rs 4999 but the watch will be available for Rs 4699 during the Independent Day sale.

— The Amazfit BIP U, which was launched in India for Rs 3999, will be available for Rs 3599 during the Independent Day sale. Both watches come with 9-day battery life and various health tracking features.

Garmin

— Garmin Vivosmart 4, which retails at Rs 13,490, will be available for Rs 10,890 during the Independent Day sale. The smartwatch is available in colours including Black/Slate/ Rosegold with Berry Band/ Grey/Rosegold S/M/Black, Slate L.

— Garmin Venu Sq, which is priced at Rs 20,990, will be available for Rs 17,990. The smartwatch will be available in various colours including Shadow Grey/slate/White Rosegold/Metalic Orchid

— Garmin Venu Sq Music, which is priced at Rs 25,990, will be available for Rs 12,990 during the Independent Day Sale. The smartwatch is available in many colours such as Black/slate, Light Sand/Rosegold, Navy/ Moss Slate/ White/Slate/ Black/Gold.

— Garmin Lily, which sells for Rs 25,990, will be available for Rs 22,990. The smartwatches will be available in colours including Cream Gold, Black, Leather, DarkBronze, Paloma, Leather, LightGold, White, Leather.