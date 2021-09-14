Garmin Birthday Sale offers up to Rs 14,500 off on select smartwatches till Sep 30

Garmin India, known for its state-of-the-art smartwatches and GPS technology products, has announced a new sale that marks the anniversary of the company in India. The sale offers deals on a range of Garmin devices, including up to 25 per cent discount on select products.

The new sale by Garmin India has started this week, September 13, and will go on till the last day of the month, i.e. September 30, 2021. The Garmin Birthday Sale is applicable on several smartwatches by the company. Here is a look at all the deals that can be grabbed during the sale.

Garmin Forerunner 745 (Black/Magma Red) - The Garmin Birthday Sale is offering a discount of Rs 6,000 on its Forerunner 745 smartwatch. The discount now brings down its price to Rs 45,990. Similarly, Garmin Lily (Dark Bronze/Light Gold) is available for Rs 22,990 during the sale after a Rs 3,000 discount.

Such price cuts are also being observed on other Garmin products like Garmin Instinct (Graphite), which will retail for Rs 20,990 down from its original price point of Rs 28,490, marking a discount of Rs 7,500. Garmin Instinct Solar (Graphite/Tidal Blue) that supports solar charging will retail for Rs 34,990 instead of Rs 41,490, again a discount of Rs 6,500 on the smartwatch. Note that these discounts are only applicable on the select colour models of the smartwatches as mentioned here.

As for the discounts on premium Garmin products, Garmin fenix 6 series smartwatches are experiencing substantial price cuts during the sale. The fenix 6 in Sapphire - Carbon Gray colour option is retailing for Rs 72,990 after a discount of Rs 10,000 on its original price.

Garmin fnix 6X with the same colour has an even higher discount of Rs 10,500, with its price point dropping to Rs 77,990 from Rs 88,490. A couple of solar variants of the fenix 6 series watches are also on sale. Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar in Mineral Blue colour option, for instance, is retailing for Rs 84,490. This is a massive Rs 14,500 discount on the smartwatch during the sale.

A price cut of Rs 11,500 is also applicable on the Garmin fenix 6X Pro Solar smartwatch in Titanium Carbon Gray colour. With this, the Garmin smartwatch will retail for Rs 87,490, down from its price of Rs 98,990.