Garmin Descent G1 Smartwatch with solar charging option launched: Price, specifications

After the instinct series, Garmin has launched a new rugged smartwatch for adventure freaks. The smartwatch maker has launched the Descent G1. The highlight of the watch is that it offers a humongous battery life. The company claims that the smartwatch can go on for up to 25 hours on a single charge with the dive mode on. The watch is aimed at divers, which means it can sustain itself in extreme underwater conditions. Apart from that, the smartwatch also comes with various activist trackers along with health monitoring features.

Talking about the Garmin watch, Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, said, "Whether you are looking to purchase your first dive computer or wanting to support your active lifestyle, our Descent G1 Series is the ideal companion for all types of divers who appreciate having a multisport smartwatch for all other aspects of life topside. Descent G1 Solar builds upon Garmin's innovative dive technology line-up with the addition of solar charging, allowing customers more time to enjoy their topside activities."

Garmin Descent G1: Price and availability

The Garmin Descent G1 has been launched at $549.99 (roughly Rs. 41,630) in the US, whereas the variant is priced at $649.99 (roughly Rs. 49,220). Garmin Descent G1 is offered in four color variants, including Black, Hurricane Blue, Powder Gray, and Slate Gray. Garmin is yet to announce whether it plans to launch the smartwatch in India or not.

Garmin Descent G1 Smartwatch: Specifications

The Garmin Descent G1 feature is made up of fiber-reinforced polymer. The display has a resolution of 176x176 pixels. The watch is 45.5mm and weighs 61grams. The watch can survive up to 100m underwater.

As we mentioned before, the Garmin Descent G1 is aimed at divers. The watch comes with multiple dive modes for single and multiple gas dives, including gauge, apnea, apnea hunt and closed-circuit rebreather. The watch can store data for up to 200 dives. The watch is equipped with GPS.

The Garmin Descent G1 watch offers a battery life of 25.5 hours with dive mode. With solar mode, the watch offers 21 days/4 months. If you turn on the battery saver mode, the smartwatch can run for up to 48 days on a single charge. With solar mode, you may never have to put your watch on. The watch has an in-built memory of 32MB.