Garmin launches luxury MARQ Gen2 smartwatches in India: Price, specifications, and availability

Garmin India today announced a slew of new luxury smartwatches with the launch of the Garmin MARQ Gen2 Collection. The collection includes five modern tool watches - the MARQ Athlete, MARQ Adventurer, MARQ Golfer, MARQ Captain, and MARQ Aviator. The company says that this premium collection is specially designed for adventure enthusiasts offering a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display with a domed sapphire lens and Grade-5 titanium for a better outdoor experience. Further, the MARQ second gen collection smartwatches are equipped with a rechargeable lithium battery that lasts up to 16 days in smartwatch mode and up to 42 hours in GPS mode.

"The MARQ collection is a true testament to Garmin's commitment to providing a luxury experience with super premium quality, innovation and reliability. Each watch from the MARQ collection is crafted in a beautiful design with gorgeous luxury materials and equipped with smartwatch capabilities which makes it a new standard in the watch industry. The second-generation MARQ collection- is specifically designed for athletes, adventure & aviation enthusiasts. With this launch, we believe to cater to the luxury smartwatch market more abundantly, we have served for many years," said Mr. Yeshudas Pillai, Country Head, Garmin India.

Let's take a look at all five smartwatches in the Garmin MARQ collection.

Garmin MARQ Gen2 collection: Price and availability

All Garmin MARQ Gen2 Collection smartwatches are priced above Rs 1 Lakh in India.

- Garmin MARQ II, Adventurer: Rs 2,15,490.

- Garmin MARQ II, Athlete: Rs 1,94,990.

- Garmin MARQ II, Aviator: Rs 2,46,490.

- Garmin MARQ II, Captain: Rs2,25,990.

- Garmin MARQ II, Golfer: Rs 2,35,990.

The sale of Garmin MARQ (Gen 2) collection ranges will start on February 25. Buyers can purchase any watch from the collection from offline and online stores. The collection is available offline on Garmin Brand Store and Just in Time Watch and online on e-commerce sites Amazon, Tata luxury and Synergizer.

Garmin MARQ Gen2 collection: Specification

All watches in Garmin MARQ Gen2 collection come with support for multi-band GNSS, multi-frequency GPS, and Garmin SatIQ technology which helps in showing secure positioning accuracy in any environment and also optimises battery life. The technology is said to help in selecting the right satellite mode for the environment in real-time.

The collection comes with in-built Garmin's suite of 24/7 health and wellness features which include wrist-based heart rate, respiration and stress tracking, advanced sleep insights, and body-battery energy monitoring for tracking health vitals.

Garmin has also introduced a new jet lag adviser feature which uses sleep history and other metrics to recommend users light exposure, sleep schedule, and exercise to minimise the effects of jet lag for their next long-distance trip.

The feature is said to help users adjust to new time zones while travelling.

Here are highlights of all 5 smartwatches available under Garmin MARQ (Gen2) collection.

Garmin MARQ II Athlete

This smartwatch features a titanium case, DLC-coated bezel, and vented silicone rubber strap, along with advanced metrics like training readiness, PacePro™, and real-time stamina for tracking and managing exertion.

Garmin MARQ II Adventurer

The Adventurer boasts an edge-to-edge leather design and durable FKM rubber hybrid strap, compass bezel, and orienteering feature for navigation.

Garmin MARQ II Golfer

Golfer has a golf course-inspired colour scheme, green ceramic inlay, custom etched bezel, and tritone green jacquard-weave nylon strap, along with preloaded golf courses, Virtual Caddie, Hazard View, Wind Data, PinPointer, and three approache CT10 golf club sensors.

Garmin MARQ II Captain

This smartwatch features a navy ceramic bezel with a regatta timer, race-inspired striped jacquard weave nylon strap, built-in Regatta Timer, Alerts and Alarms for situational awareness, and autopilot access.

Garmin MARQ II Aviator

Garmin MARQ Aviator has a brushed titanium bracelet, ceramic 24-hour GMT bezel, the worldwide aeronautical database for navigation, aviation alerts, and Jet Lag Adviser watch face for wor