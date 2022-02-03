Garmin offering up to Rs 5000 on its Venu Sq, Lily smartwatches for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is around the corner and if you are planning to give your loved ones a gift that they will remember for a lifetime, you should check out the deals Garmin is offering on its smartwatches. Garmin is offering discounts up to Rs 5000 on some of its premium smartwatches including the Venu Series, Lily and Vivosmart4 band. Garmin's Valentines Day sale would start on February 4 and would be live until February 14, 2022.

The deals are available on some of the popular smartwatches including the Venu 2, Venu 2S, Venu SQ Music, Venu SQ, Garmin Lily and Garmin Vivosmart 4. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI on selected watches.

So check out the deals on smartwatches

— Garmin Venu 2, which is priced at Rs 41,990, will be available at a discounted rate of Rs 36,990. Garmin is offering a flat discount of Rs 5000 on the smartwatch.

— The Garmin Venu 2S, which is originally priced at Rs 41,990, will be available at a discounted price of Rs 36,900. Garmin is offering a discount of Rs 5000 on the smartwatch.

— The Garmin Venu Sq Music, which is priced at Rs 25,990, will be sold at Rs 20,990. Garmin will be offering a discount of Rs 5000.

— The newly launched Venu Sq is also available at a discounted rate of Rs 15,990. The original price of the watch is Rs 20,990. The new price includes a discount of Rs 5000.

— Garmin Lily, which is priced at Rs 25,990, will be sold at Rs 20,990. Garmin is offering a discount of Rs 5000 on the smartwatch.

— The other variant of the Lily smartwatch is available at Rs 15,990. The original price of the smartwatch is Rs 20,990.