Garmin Venu Sq 2 with built-in GPS, 11 Days Battery Life launched in India, price starts at Rs 27,990

Garmin has launched two new smartwatches in the Indian market. The smartwatch company has unveiled the Venu Sq 2 as well as the Venu SQ 2 music edition. The Venu SQ 2 is the company's cheapest smartwatch to come with in-built GPS. Apart from the GPS, the watches also come with all the health monitoring features, fitness tracking and many others.

Talking about the smartwatches,Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin India & Southeast Asia said, 'We are excited to expand our fitness-tracking smartwatch range with additions to the Venu series that upholds Garmin's high standards of functionality at an accessible price point to our customers in India. Packed with a bright AMOLED display, popular health and wellness features, smart notifications, and an impressive battery life - the Venu Sq 2 series has the broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features available in the market. No matter what your day holds, the new Venu Sq 2 series makes it easy to stay on top of your well-being all day, every day.

Garmin Venu Sq 2: Price and availability

Garmin Venu Sq2 has been launched at a price of Rs 27,990. The watch will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq & luxury, Nykaa and other stores from October 28. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 music edition, on the other hand, has been launched at Rs 33,490. The device will be available from October 28 across all the e-commerce websites including Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq & luxury, Nykaa.

Garmin Venu Sq 2: Specifications

Garmin Venu Sq 2 features a rectangular case with a 17 per cent increased screen size (as compared to its predecessor). The watch features a bright easy-to-read AMOLED display, and a touchscreen for quick access to health stats, 25+ built-in sports apps, smart notifications, and more.

As per Garmin, the new Venu Sq 2 series comes with an increased battery life of 83 per cent (as compared to its predecessor) that can run up to 11 days in smartwatch mode. The Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 - Music Edition enable users to monitor health metrics 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and gives a complete sleep quality analysis, stress, Body Batter, and activity levels with new generation sensor. For those who want to take their music on the go, the Venu Sq 2 – Music Edition includes on-device music storage for up to 500 songs for phone-free listening.

