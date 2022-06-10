Garmin Vivosmart 5 with 7-day battery, OLED display launched in India

Garmin has launched a premium fitness band in India dubbed Garmin Vivosmart 5. The fitness band is available in three colours, and customers can choose between small, medium, and large fitness bands. The main band, on the other hand, still features a pill-shaped design, while rival brands like Xiaomi and Huawei have started offering a large square-shaped band. It works with Android and iPhones and users can even view text messages, calendar notifications, social media alerts, news alerts, and more. Garmin says the Vivosmart 5 even gives users a personalised 'Morning Report', which includes information like sleep score and step goals.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 Price in India

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,990. Customers can choose between Mint and Black colours and it's available to purchase on the Garmin store, Amazon, Flipkart, and select stores. Customers can also enjoy sale offers on Amazon and Flipkart.

At Rs 14,990, the Garmin Vivosmart 5 directly competes against the Fitbit Charge 5, which costs Rs 13,900 (on Amazon). However, several notable smartwatches like the OnePlus Watch come with a similar price tag.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 Specifications

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 features an OLED display, and customers can choose between three wrist sizes. The small and medium wrist bands are ideal for customers with a wrist circumference of 122-188mm. The large band is suited for customers with a wrist circumference of 148-228mm. The band is made of polycarbonate, and the strap material is silicone. The company claims that customers can enjoy seven days of battery on a single charge.

Since the main focus of the smart band is fitness, customers can enjoy a host of features such as Relaxation reminders, Relaxation breathing timer, Sleep score and insights, and Hydration alerts. Sensors onboard include Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, and Pulse Ox Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor. Users can connect to a compatible smartphone's GPS to accurately track distance, pace and speed during outdoor walks, runs and bike rides. The Garmin Vivosmart 5 offers a Fitness Age feature to motivate elderly users to achieve their daily step goals.

