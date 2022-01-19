Garmin's new Fenix 7 smartwatch gets touchscreen and solar charging

Garmin has unveiled the new version of both their flagship Fenix 7 series of smartwatches and the smaller, more fitness-focused Epix series of rugged smartwatches. The new Fenix 7s maintain their bulky buttons and the large display and have an added touch screen interface.

The Garmin Fenix 7 comes in three sizes with distinct names; the 42 mm variant gets the Fenix 7S moniker, the 47 mm is dubbed Fenix 7, and the larger 51 mm variant stands as Fenix 7. The Fenix 7S and the standard variant come with fiber-reinforced polymer. However, there are also Solar and Sapphire Solar Editions for all three models.

As far as health features are concerned, Garmin has added the Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation, wrist-based heart rate, respiration and stress tracking, and a Body Battery feature, that provides data about the body's energy levels.

Recovery Time Advisor has also been added that analyses the intensity of training and stress, daily activity, and sleep to calculate the amount of rest required by the body before the next session.

Battery life is definitely where the Garmin smartwatches stand out, as the Fenix 7 models come with optional solar charging. The petite Fenix 7S gets up to 90 hours and 162 hours on solar. The middle-sized Fenix 7 gets 136 hours, up to 289 hours with solar. The biggest Fenix 7X model gets an absurd 213 hours of battery or 578 hours with solar.

The Garmin Fenix 7 provides a number of sports and activity tracking profiles which include detailed metrics for running, cycling, skiing, swimming, golf, and strength training among others. You can even download topographic and ski maps directly on the watch for optimal navigation on your climbing or ski sessions.

For GPS tracking, the Fenix 7 smartwatches feature the L5 frequency range, which offers enhanced tracking compared to the other ranges. The watch also comes with Garmin's Real-Time Stamina tool to help users compare stamina levels.

There will also be a new mapping feature called Up Ahead, which tells users the location of aid stations and elevation climbs, water, and other important information that users might find useful.

The Fenix 7S and 7 models start at $700 (approx. Rs. 52,000), the 7X models go up to $1,000 (approx. Rs. 75,000).

The Epix smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch always-on OLED display with up to 16 days of battery life (six days with the always-on OLED enabled). There is no solar charging with the Epix smartwatch. The new Epix has support for activities such as tennis, climbing, skiing, and of course the gym, while it also has Garmin's regular ability to track sleep, stress, and overall energy.