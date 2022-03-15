Garmin's solar-powered Instinct 2 smartwatch series is now up for grabs in India

Garmin's new Instinct 2 smartwatch series is making the right kind of noise. The smartwatch series, which was launched in India a couple of days ago, is now available for purchase in India. The Garmin Instinct 2 series is no ordinary smartwatch. It is aimed at adventure freaks and features a rugged look that is sure to attract your attention. The highlight of the Instinct 2 series is that it comes with solar technology, which means you may never have to charge your smartwatch again if you stand under the sun for quite some time. If you wear your smartwatch under the sun for a good 20 minutes, you will never have to go through the tedious process of plugging the charger in because the solar panel will do the job for you.

All that you read here is not fiction, the Instinct 2 series does come with solar technology. However, you may have to shell out a lot of money if you want to save yourself the trouble of charging the phone after every four or five days. The Instinct 2 series includes six smartwatches, including Instinct 2S, Instinct 2S Solar, Instinct 2, Instinct 2 Camo Edition, Instinct 2 Solar and Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition. The smartwatches are now available for purchase in India. So let us have a look at the price and specifications of the Instinct 2 series smartwatch.

Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series: Price and availability

Garmin Instinct 2S was launched at Rs 33, 990 in India. The watch is offered in a single graphite color. The Instinct 2S Solar is priced at Rs 43,990. Both the smartwatches are available in Garmin Brand Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, and retail stores. The Instinct 2 will cost you Rs 36,990, the Instinct 2 Camo edition is priced at Rs 41,490, the Instinct 2 Solar is priced at Rs 46,990, the Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition is priced at Rs 51,990. The watches are available in Garmin Brand Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, and retail stores starting today:

Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series: Specifications

The Garmin Instinct 2 Series has changed the way smartwatches are made. It, of course, comes with a hefty price tag but the features it offers make it all worth it. The watches come with a host of features, including solar technology with unlimited battery life. Apart from the solar feature,the smartwatches also come with a host of health and wellness features, including the VO2 Max and Sleep Score. The new series also offers multi GNSS support, ABC sensors, a barometer to monitor weather, and trackback routing to navigate back to the starting point. The Instinct 2 Series provides up to four weeks of continuous use, while in smartwatch mode, the Instinct 2 Solar models offer unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode, setting a new battery life standard for Garmin.

Instinct 2 Series also includes sports activity trackers that track the fitness activities of users including running, climbing, indoor activities, and more. The watch can also be controlled via the Garmin Connect app. Instinct 2 Solar models also come with Garmin Pay for payments on the go. With a tap of their watch to compatible payment systems, users can check out quickly and move on to their next adventure.

Talking about the Garmin Instinct 2 series, Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India had, said, "Instinct is one of the popular product lines under Garmin outdoor segment that meets the expectations of the young generation, outdoor enthusiasts, and individuals with rugged lifestyles. The new Instinct 2 Series is now enhanced with ground-breaking and innovative technology to amplify user experience to the next level with its bold colors and new lifestyle, multiple fitness, health & wellness features that monitor daily fitness regime routine and guide the users for a healthy today and tomorrow. Garmin Instinct 2 series is specially designed for those who love to stand out in the crowd, with style and comfort."