“It is a frozen job market, and that does make it tougher for people that are earlier in their career for sure,” Shapero told Fortune.

But he believes being early in one’s career could also help candidates stand out during interviews, particularly as companies try to bring AI into their businesses.

“There are advantages to being early in your career, in standing out in a job interview, particularly as companies try to embrace AI,” he said.

Why Gen Z could have an AI edge

Advertisement

Shapero said employers may assume younger workers are more familiar with the latest technology and AI tools.

“There is a belief that people that are earlier, maybe they’re more attuned to the latest tech, and they understand how to use AI in their job,” he explained.

Companies are increasingly looking for workers who can help them change how they operate, he said. “And a lot of companies are trying to hire people like that because they want to transform how the company operates. So I think there are advantages.”

Some employers are already betting on young workers.

Alon Chen, founder and CEO of generative AI platform Tastewise, said he is hiring Gen Z workers with little or no experience because they bring a different approach.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: Banking jobs jump 52%, software jobs fall 12%: What’s really happening in India’s job market

“I’m hiring entry-level because they have no boundaries… They’re almost like AI natives themselves, having been born and raised in this new realm of opportunities,” Chen told Fortune.

He added, “And I see some of the best ideas coming from the younger generation that have not yet been in the job market.”

Grammy-winning Black Eyed Peas frontman and investor Will.i.am has also reached a similar conclusion. He said he is looking to young innovators for the next wave of technology because “They’re young kids, and they’re native to this.”

Applying for jobs may not be enough

Shapero also has another message for young job seekers: simply applying for jobs may not be enough.

LinkedIn has more than 1.3 billion members across 200 countries, with around 9,000 job applications submitted on the platform every minute. Shapero said the “fastest path” to landing a job, according to LinkedIn’s data, is connecting with someone already working at the company.

Must Read: Why AI literacy is now the CEO’s most critical job

He compared job hunting to raising money for a startup. “You wouldn’t just email all the VCs and hope that someone wrote you a check,” he said. “You would try to meet people. You would try to have those people introduce you to others.”

Advertisement

He also encouraged young workers to turn every professional conversation into an opportunity to build their network.

“The people that I’ve seen be most successful are the ones that turn every conversation into three more conversations,” Shapero said.

He also urged Gen Z to look beyond traditional career paths, saying: “These days every company is a bit of a tech company.”