Genshin Impact 2.5 announced: New characters, free Primogem codes, and more

The Genshin Impact 2.5 version will officially release on February 16. The developers announced this in today's special program, which was live-streamed on Twitch. The upcoming update doesn't bring any major additions. Players will witness some new enemies and a seasonal event called "Three Realms Gateway Offering." The latest version also brings a new five-star character, which has already created quite a buzz on Twitter. As usual, the special program of Genshin Impact also offered redeemable codes for free Primogems. Keep reading to know more.

It will introduce an area based on Enkanomiya that is haunted by unknown darkness. The game will offer a special gadget, the Bokuso Box, which will help resist the corrosive darkness, gain new abilities, and take down certain monsters. The event promises to offer rich rewards, including Primogems and the new 4-star catalyst weapon, Oathsworn Eye.

In Inazuma, players will encounter new enemies - Standard Bearers, Line Breakers, and Defenders of the Shadowy Husk family, each type with different weapons, elements, and abilities. One will also see a new Trounce Domain opponent in the same city, which the developers are saying will challenge players with intimidating combat mechanics.

The upcoming update will bring a "Divine Ingenuity" event, which will offer a chance for players to create their own domain. Participants of this event will be able to customize their own domains with a variety of terrain, mechanisms, traps, buffs and completion criteria. Moreover, players will also get to try out the domains of other players.

There will also be a new five-star Electro Catalyst character, Yae Miko, who is the head shrine maiden of the Grand Narukami Shrine. This character is capable of providing both constant damage off-field and high burst damage on-field. The Wish banner will also feature old characters like Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Genshin Impact 2.5 version codes for free Primogems

1) AB7VJC9EGDAZ (This code offers 100 Primogems + 5 Hero's wits)

2) VTPU3CQWYCSD (The second code gives 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic enhancement ores)

3) WT7D3CQEHVBM (It offers 50,000 Mora and 100 Primogems)

Genshin Impact 2.5: How to redeem or claim free Primogem codes?

There are two methods to claim free Primogems. The first one is available in the game itself and the other one requires you to visit the official miHoYo site.

Users can simply open the game and tap on their profile icon > Settings section > Account. Here, you will find a "Redeem Now" button, just tap on it, paste the above-mentioned code and click on the "Exchange" button. You are all set then. After this, you will have to visit the game's mail section to claim 300 Primogems. This is also visible in the game profile section. Note that you can't claim all the Primogems at once. You will have to repeat the processor three times.

Alternatively, you can also go to the genshin.mihoyo.com/en/gift website and log in using your Genshin Impact credentials. You will then be required to select the server you play on. After this, you can enter the above mentioned redeem code, your name in the game and the server you use. You can then claim the free Primogems by tapping on the Redeem button.