Genshin Impact 3.1 announced: New desert area, 1,600 free Primogems, events, and more

The desert area will also have an Aaru Village. It is the largest settlement of the desert people and a safe harbor for exiled scholars and a wealth of information. People will continue to see Sumeru's Archon Quest as more factions will make their appearances, including two Fatui Harbingers, Il Dottore and Scaramouche.

Get ready to fight with two new Boss Enemies - Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix and Blightdrake. Players will get new character level-up materials if they successfully kill these enemies. The first boss is the leader of the mechanics guarding the Mausoleum of King Deshret, and it can become invisible in combat. The second boss enemy will challenge players in the rainforest with distinct attack patterns.

Characters

Nilou, Cyno, and Candace, the local characters of the Sumeru region, will also become playable. The developers have revealed that more characters will be available with the new update. Nilou will be joining as a five-star Hydro playable character, combining her dance moves with swordsmanship. The General Mahamatra Cyno will also be there for combat as a five-star Electro polearm wielder. Players will also see him in a brand-new trading card game that will be revealed in Genshin Impact 3.3 version.

Lastly, Candace, who is the half-blood descendant of King Deshret, will also debut as the guardian of the Desertfolk and Aaru Village. Wielding her Hydro Vision and a polearm, she will be available as a four-star character in the Event Wishes with Cyno and Venti's rerun during the first half of Version 3.1. Nilou and Albedo's rerun will follow in the latter half of the update.

Events, Anniversary rewards

The latest Genshin Impact 3.1 update will bring a total of four events. There will be a new "Wind Chaser" event that will challenge participants to manage the energy of the wind in a special Domain. Players will also see a "Star-Seeker's Sojourn" event that will help a young girl fulfill her wish in searching for the Future Stars.

The new version will also offer "Of Ballads and Brews" event that will include rewards. Players will get a weapon called Missive Windspear, ascension materials, Primogems and Talent Level-Up materials. Lastly, Genshin Impact is bringing back Hyakunin Ikki event, where one will have to defeat opponents within an allotted time.

The developers also revealed that players will be rewarded in the Spiral Abyss if they complete Floor 4, Chamber 3, with the opportunity to recruit Collei for free.

Additionally, the update will bring back the "daily login event" with up to Intertwined Fate ×10 and other items to be claimed. A total of Primogems ×1,600, Fragile Resin ×4, and two unique gadgets, "Jumpy Dumpty Party Popper" and "Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device," will be delivered to you via in-game mail. Users will also get a total of 20 pulls for free.