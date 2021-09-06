Germany pushes for 7 years of security updates, spare parts support for phones

Smartphones are featuring a better quality of components with every launch. The only limitation to their long life then is periodic software upgrades. If OEMs continue to roll these out for older models, the devices will stay relevant even as the years go by. Of course, they might miss out on some new-age features due to the absence of the hardware required. But for all the basic workings, and for what the consumer had bought the smartphone in the first place, the devices should be good enough to use.

Germany is trying to make this a compulsion for smartphone makers. The German federal government is pushing for a mandate that will require OEMs to provide seven years of security updates and spare parts for smartphones. If the mandate is passed, consumers in the region will be able to use their smartphones for longer than ever before.

As reported by C't, a German computer magazine, Germany's suggestion comes as an extension to the European Union's recent proposal. The proposal can put to effect five years of security updates and spare parts support for smartphones as the new industry standard. Germany is now pushing to extend this compulsion for two more years.

As expected, smartphone makers are rallying against such a mandate. DigitalEurope, an industry advocacy group comprising the likes of Apple, Google, and Samsung, is trying to shorten the list of such requirements on their devices. As C't reports, the OEMs want to provide just three years of software updates on their smartphones as a mandate. They also want to restrict the spare parts requirement to batteries and screens, and not the other parts like camera modules.

There is a simple conflict of interest at play here. With the pace at which new smartphones are being launched in the international market, it is clear that OEMs want their consumer base to upgrade to a new device periodically. EU's restrictions will hamper the business model that has been working splendidly for smartphone makers like Apple and Samsung.

On the other hand, the EU hopes that such restrictions will help the environment, lessening the demands of resources required to make smartphones. People using a phone for longer, instead of buying a new one every other year, can drastically reduce the environmental impact of their manufacturing process.

Another big plus for consumers would be the updated security patches on their old smartphones. With rapidly evolving cyber threats, using an old device with outdated security can be disastrous for users. Updated security patches are hence a must to protect users from these risks.