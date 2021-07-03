Girls named Alexa bullied in school, parents want Amazon to change the name of their voice assistant

Amazon has landed in a new soup because of its voice assistant, Alexa. No there was apparently any security lapse, no bug found in the Alexa-run devices, but it was the name itself that is posing trouble for Amazon. Several girls who share the name with Amazon's voice assistant Alexa have been subjected to relentless bullying in schools. So much so that, some of them have even contemplated changing schools. The parents now want Amazon to consider renaming its voice assistant.

As per the BBC report, parents of the children named Alexa have reported that their daughters are being subjected to relentless bullying in school because they share the name with Amazon's, virtual assistant. They now want Amazon to change the wake word to a name that is non-human. The name became increasingly popular when Amazon announced its voice assistant services in 2014. All the Echo devices respond to commands that start with "Alexa". This has been affecting the people who have the same name as Alexa.

The BBC report states that people say the name Alexa out loud and then issue a command. A parent told the publication, that her daughter, who was named Alexa was abused and bullied in school as soon as she started secondary school.

"She started to not want to introduce herself because of the jokes and the backlash. She was and still is a child, yet adults thought it was OK to make a joke of her. It's devastating. The school was unhelpful and told her she needed to build resilience," Heather (name changed) told BBC. She told that the whole incident took a huge toll on her daughter's mental health. Following this, they decided to legally change her name.

Heather has said that her daughter is now in a much better place. "We have cut off friends and moved her to a new school to allow a fresh start. The injustice will never leave her or us. Amazon must change the default wake word on its devices. There was clearly not enough ethical research into using Alexa." Heather added. The report reveals that there are over 4000 people in the UK who are called Alexa. They are mostly aged under 25.

Amazon in its response to the latest controversy has said that it has designed their voice assistant to reflect qualities they value in people." We're saddened by the experiences you've shared, and want to be very clear: bullying of any kind is unacceptable, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms," Amazon said in a statement.