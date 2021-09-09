Gmail will soon let you make voice or video calls to your contacts

Google is updating Gmail to include a feature wherein users will be able to make voice and video calls to their connections through the app. The update comes as a part of a larger drive by Google to introduce more Workspace features across its suite of apps.

Among several other updates, the major one seems to be a redesign for Gmail that will make it more than just an emailing service for users. The update will allow direct voice and video calling to a contact through the Gmail mobile app. Note that the call will be placed via Google Meet within the Gmail app.

It is interesting to see that Google decided to bring the feature to the Gmail app and not directly to Google Meet. The tech major has previously used the fame of its much-used service to promote other services it offers. As The Verge notes, Google has been building Gmail as the central hub for all work-related applications that Google offers. Other than sending or receiving emails, it allows users to conduct personal and group chats, videoconferences, and now voice and video calls.

For this, Gmail acts as an access point to Chat, Spaces, and Meet. Of course, the apps also work individually for those wishing a more dedicated interface. Noting this, Google has promised to bring the voice and video calling feature to Google Meet sometime in the future.

As of now, the Meet tab under Gmail provides users with an option of starting or joining a virtual meeting. Going forward, a feature to make calls to contacts will also be added under this. Users will then be able to make personal voice and video calls to a single contact through the app, just like in any other VOIP app like Google Duo or Skype.

Other than the direct calling ability, Google is redesigning Gmail with new features for Spaces and Google Calendar. There is also a new Companion mode for Meet that lets you use a conference room's audiovisual hardware for virtual meetings. In addition, Google is expanding its Meet hardware ecosystem.

The redesign has already started rolling out to enterprise users and will be available for regular Gmail users soon.