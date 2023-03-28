Goldman Sachs reveals jobs at risk of AI replacement, sounds alarm

The debate of AI replacing human jobs in the future has escalated on a wide scale as many people have adopted Artificial Intelligence (AI) to get their work done. A report from Goldman Sachs says that AI is capable of replacing two–thirds of jobs in the US and the European Union because these regions are well exposed to AI automation.

The technology will likely hit Administrative and legal sectors the most. The cited source conducted a study, which revealed that 46 percent of administrative jobs and 44 percent of legal jobs are replaceable by AI. But, those who are involved in the physical intensive business will be impacted less. The construction and maintenance jobs will be affected by 6 percent and 4 percent, respectively, according to the report.

"The direct effects of generative AI on labor demand could be negative in the near-term," the report said. But "the effects on labor productivity growth would still be positive," it added. The cited source also claims that generative AI could help boost annual labor productivity growth in the US market by around 1.5 percent in over a decade.

It is also being said that AI could help give a boost to global economy. The cited source says that Artificial Intelligence could increase global GDP by 7 percent in over 10 years from now. "Significant labor cost savings, new job creation, and higher productivity for non-displaced workers" are some of the things that could help the enhance growth worldwide.

The study also revealed that AI will continue to have a major impact on humans and that it would affect 50 percent of activities that they do in today's time. The automation is said to create a major dent in nearly all the occupations and only 5 percent of job roles could be fully automated by current technologies, as per the research. At the moment, it cannot be predicted how or when Artificial Intelligence could impact humans in the future. This depends on how much humans rely on AI going forward and the skill sets of AI.

Meanwhile, there are several companies that have strictly warned their employees to not use ChatGPT or similar products. Some of the banking giants such as JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Bank of America have restricted the usage of AI for their staff members as they believe that generative AI tools could impact financial services industry in terms of investment decisions, customer service automation and others.