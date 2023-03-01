Good hardware and great price make OnePlus 11R 5G arguably the best value flagship in the market right now

There is a new phone in town - OnePlus 11R 5G. The phone was launched recently and just a day ago it went on sale. Over here at the India Today Tech we are trying the device and hope to have the full review of it out soon, but in the meantime - and because this is such a good phone - we do want to tell you one thing: the OnePlus 11R 5G is the best value flagship phone right now in India. Of course, there are better phones available in the market, including the OnePlus 11, which offers greater hardware and Hasselblad-tuned cameras, but it is impossible to beat the OnePlus 11R 5G at the price it comes at and the features it offers.

It's like the OG OnePlus phones, light on pocket, heavy on performance. Before we get into the details, let's quickly look at some of the key features of the new OnePlus phone.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is priced at Rs 39,999 and comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, features a 120Hz AMOLED panel and supports 100W fast charging. That's an impressive set for a phone which costs only Rs 40,000.

Beautiful design

One admirable thing about the OnePlus 11R 5G is that it doesn't compromise on the build quality despite its price. Unlike many phones in this price bracket that use plastic bodies, the OnePlus 11R 5G uses a metal and glass design. It comes in two colours -- Galactic Silver and Sonic Black. The first flaunts a silver hue while the second, which we have used, has a subtle matte finish. The OnePlus 11R 5G sports a round camera module, which looks slick classy at the same time.

The OnePlus 11R 5G feels great in hand, has excellent weight distribution and comes with the fan favourite "alert slider." It also gets the IR Blaster, a feature popular among smartphone users but isn't found on many devices. It converts your phone into a remote control and lets you operate any appliance with it, including a TV.

Let's move on to the front. Again, the OnePlus 11R 5G ticks almost every box. It comes with a gorgeous 6.7-inch 120Hz display with a resolution of 2772x1240 and a 450 ppi. The phone offers a peak brightness of 1450 nits and comes with HDR 10+ support. It's a top-notch panel, great for content consumption. The colours pop, and things look vibrant on the screen. And we will have more to say on this in our full review, which should be out soon.

Great performance

Another great part about the OnePlus 11R 5G is the excellent performance on offer for the price you pay. It packs powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. The OnePlus 11R 5G is the most affordable smartphone to pack this chipset right now. In addition to that, you get up to 16GB of RAM, and the ability to run 44 applications at the same time.

In simple words -- it's a fun and reliable phone to use. The OnePlus 11R 5G is more than capable of handling everyday tasks. It runs everything very seamlessly without throwing any tantrums. And, the gaming performance is top notch too. The phone was able to run Asphalt 9: Legends without a hiccup or stutter or heating for an hour. The battery optimisation is pretty decent too. Again, full marks to OnePlus for ensuring that the phone comes with a large 5000mAh battery. Plus, you get the 100W fast charger inside the box which takes only 25 minutes to charge the phone from 0 to 100 per cent. In addition, you get three years of software updates. So, you can use the OnePlus 11R 5G for the next years without any issues.

Great value

Obviously, some more premium phones do offer this or that extra. But all of that extra, while nice in some cases, doesn't justify the price premium. In other words, if you want a flagship phone without spending much, the OnePlus 11R 5G is the best and safest bet for you. At Rs 39,999, things don't get better. The OnePlus 11R 5G is as close to a complete phone as you can get. It has a beautiful glass design, an excellent bright panel, a reliable chipset, decent set of cameras and impressively fast charging speeds. And at its aggressive price, it is worth every penny.