Google 8 Pro may not feature curved display, new renders reveal 

Google's upcoming Pixel 8 series may get some major design tweaks. As per newly leaked renders, the Google Pixel 8 Pro may not feature a curved display but get a flat screen instead. Smartprix in collaboration with tipster Onleaks have shared the high quality resolution of the Pixel 8 Pro. Along with a flat screen, the phone might also feature curved edges, similar to the iPhone 11 series. The camera module on the other hand looks quite similar to the previously launched Pixel 7 series.There is no information about when Google will launch the phones.

As per renders shared by Smartprix, When looking at the renders, the first noticeable change is the curved corners, a departure from the predecessor's sharp corners. Another difference is the oval-shaped cutout that now combines the three camera sensors, while a mysterious sensor appears below the camera flash. The bottom of the phone features the familiar USB Type-C port and speaker grille, and there is nothing noteworthy on the top. On the right side of the device, the power button and volume rockers are present, while the left side has a SIM tray that may be compatible with nano SIM cards. Finally, the Google logo is visible on the back panel.

According to the report, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to have a 6.52-inch display panel with a punch-hole style cutout for the selfie camera. The device's dimensions are expected to be 162.6×76.5×8.7mm, with a thickness of 12mm around the camera bump.

Back in November 2022, the first-ever Pixel 8 series leak surfaced, revealing that the codenames for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are "Shiba" and "Husky," respectively. The report also hinted at the possibility of the Pixel 8 series having a new processor, most likely the Tensor G3, which was internally codenamed "Zuma."