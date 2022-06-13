Google agrees to pay $118 million to female employees to settle gender discrimination case

Google has agreed to pay $118 million to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit that includes around 15,500 women. As Bloomberg reported, the tech giant has also been asked to have an independent labor economist evaluate its hiring practices and pay equity studies.

The gender discrimination case first emerged back in 2017 when three women filed a complaint against Google for underpaying female workers. These women employees accused the tech giant of violating California's Equal Pay Act and also highlighted that there's a wage gap of around $17,000 that the company is maintaining between men and women.

Additionally, these female employees also alleged that Google locks women into lower career tracks, which leads to less pay and bonuses compared to their male counterparts.

"While we strongly believe in the equity of our policies and practices, after nearly five years of litigation, both sides agreed that resolution of the matter, without any admission or findings, was in the best interest of everyone, and we're very pleased to reach this agreement," Google said in an official statement accessed by The Verge.

The tech giant also said that it is "absolutely committed to paying, hiring and leveling all employees fairly and equally." Google further highlighted that it makes "upward adjustments" if it ever finds a pay disparity between male and female employees.

Notably, the terms of the settlement still need to be approved by a judge in a hearing scheduled for June 21.

Well, this isn't the first time that Google has been under scrutiny for gender discrimination. Just last year, the tech giant agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle a lawsuit that claimed that Google underpaid female engineers and overlooked Asian job applicants.

In addition, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) is also investigating Google over complaints of harassment and discrimination against black female employees.