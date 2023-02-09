Google AI Bard makes error in first demo as it aims to compete with ChatGPT, Google shares fall

In the last couple of days, we have seen ample reports saying that Google is losing sleep over ChatGPT and is in a race to compete in the AI-search technology. Feeding fuel to the fire of such rumours, Google rolled out its own AI-powered chatbot named Bard recently. However, in its very first demo, Bard made a factual error which has now been called out. In addition to this, at Google's recently-held event at Paris, the presenter couldn't present a demo of the phone due to the device being misplaced.

Following the two incidents, Google's parent company Alphabet lost USD 100 million in market value, a Reuters report revealed.

Google's Bard makes factual error

In an advertisement of the chatbot posted by Google on Twitter, Bard is asked to name some new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope. In its response, Bard mentions in one of the points that the telescope took the very first pictures of a planet outside of our own solar system.

"JWST took the very first pictures of a planet outside of our own solar system. These distant worlds are called "exoplanets." Exo means from outside," Bard responded.

However, that is not the case. As per NASA, the first image of an exoplanet was taken in the year 2004. The error by Google's Bard was reported by Reuters.

Speaking about the incident, a Google spokesperson told The Verge: "This highlights the importance of a rigorous testing process, something that we're kicking off this week with our Trusted Tester program. We'll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard's responses meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information."

Google's embarassment at Paris press conference

The error in Google's demo video was called out just when its much-awaited press conference in Paris was going on. At the event, that was being live-streamed, a presenter walked on stage to give the demo of a new Lens feature. However, the demo phone was missing from the event and the presenter couldn't go ahead with the presentation. Even though the speaker handled the situation with as much grace as possible, the entire scenario made people wonder if Google is indeed losing sleep over the new players in the market. Moreover, the even't video was taken down by Google afterwards.

As a result, Google's parent company Alphabet reported a loss of USD 100 million in the share market.

Bing, Google, and ChatGPT

AI is the new talk of the town and ever since OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT went viral, a whole new world of possibilities was introduced to the people. From writing code to composing poetry, ChatGPT is capable of a number of things and people are using it widely. Microsoft partenered with OpenAI long back, and recently announced that the two companies are further strenghthening their partnership.

Microsoft also recently announced its new version of search engine Bing, powered by ChatGPT technology, and aims at competing with Google directly.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in an interview with The Verge, said that having a healthy competition in the search market will not only mean more money for them, but for publishers and advertisers as well. He further added that when it comes to the search engine market, Google is the '800 pound gorilla on this' but with the innovation that Microsoft brings, they (Google) will definitely want to come out and 'dance'.

He said, "First of all I have the greatest of admirations for Google and what they've done. They're unbelievable with great talent. I have a lot of respect for Sundar Pichai and his team.I just want us to innovate. Today was the day when we brought some more competition to search. We've been at it, believe me, I've been at it for twenty years and I've been waiting for it. But at the end of the day, they are the 800 pound gorilla on this which is what they are and I hope that with our innovation they will definitely want to come out and show that they can dance and I want people to know that we made them dance and I think that will be a great day."