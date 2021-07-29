Google and Facebook among first tech companies that require vaccination as a condition for returning to office

As people around the globe get vaccinated against Covid-19, the trend of working remotely seems to be coming to an end. Google and Facebook are now planning to call their workforce back to the office and have shared the conditions they want to be met for the same.

The two technology majors have announced today they will require all employees to be vaccinated before returning to the workplace. Complete vaccination against Covid-19 is hence being considered as the primary requirement for rejoining office.

In a recent email to the Google workforce, Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated that anyone working on Google campuses would need to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The mandate will first be followed in Google offices in the US before being expanded to other Google campuses around the world.

In the letter, Pichai cleared that the requirement will only be applicable in areas where Covid-19 vaccines have been widely administered to the public. The mandate will depend on local regulations and a person's condition. For instance, those who could not get vaccinated for medical reasons will likely be exempted from the policy.

There is, however, no compulsion for the staffers to come to the office as of now. While some have rejoined the Google campuses, others are cautioned to be safe at home and work remotely, especially those experiencing a spike of Covid-19 cases in their communities.

In his email, Pichai stated that Google would extend its voluntary work-from-home policy until October 18. He also mentions that the company will hand out at least 30 days of notice before calling its employees back to work.

Right after Google, social media major Facebook made a similar announcement about its plans for calling its employees back to work. In an interaction with CNBC, Facebook VP of People Lori Goler confirmed that Facebook would require US workers to get vaccinated before coming to office.

Like Google, Facebook's policy will also be dependent upon the local conditions and regulations. The new mandate seems to have been fueled by the rise of the delta variant in the US as well as the new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It will be interesting to see how these technology majors, who were the first ones to adopt a remote work policy when the pandemic began last year, implement the new vaccine mandates in their offices around the globe going forward.