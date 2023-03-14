Google and Meta over-hired and laid off employees had no work to do, says C3.ai CEO

The tech industry is coming to terms with major upheavals in the job market that have taken place in the last couple of months. Tech giants like Meta, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Twitter, among others, announced mass layoffs in the last few months and yet another round of layoffs is expected at Meta soon. LinkedIn and Twitter are full of stories of impacted employees, who are looking for new opportunities after losing their jobs. Amidst all that is going on, C3.ai CEO, Thomas Siebel, says that companies like Meta and Google had over-hired so much that the employees were practically doing nothing while working from home as they actually had no work to do.

Thomas Siebel on Google and Meta over-hiring people

In a conversation with Insider, Thomas Siebel, the billionaire tech CEO, said that the 'over-hiring craziness at companies like Meta and Google' has finally started to go out of the market.

"This whole thing just has to clear itself out," Siebel said and added that it is 'weird' for Google and Meta to hire people when they 'didn't have any actual jobs for these employees'. As a result, the employees were doing nothing while working from home as they didn't really have any work, Siebel added.

"They really were doing nothing working from home," he said.

About Siebel's company C3.ai

Thomas Siebel runs a software company called C3.ai. The company has around 1,000 employees and provides over 40 turnkey Enterprise AI applications that meet the business-critical needs of its clients.

Talking about the hiring process at his own company, Siebel said that candidates have to go through a super competitive interview process and out of 4,000 candidates who were interviewed last year, the company ended up hiring only 300 people.

"I'm not suggesting that we're in any way superior in our work ethic, but there are people who like to work together in teams, and have a book in their hand, and like to work on really hard problems," Siebel further told Insider and added, "That's who we are and if that's the kind of person you are, you'll like it at C3. If you want to work from home, like four days of work in your pyjamas, go to work for Facebook."

Google and Meta layoffs

Meta had announced its decision to over 11,000 employees in November 2022. Yet another round of layoffs might be carried out by the company in the near future and it is being reported that the scale of the layoffs might be as much as last year.

Google, on the other hand, announced laying off 12,000 people in January this year. CEO Sundar Pichai informed the same in a written email to employees and since then, various employees have come forward to share how the layoffs have impacted them and their families.