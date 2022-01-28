Google announces 20 paid vacation days and other perks for employees

Google has made some changes to its leave policy and it will make the employees happy. Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday announced that it is increasing the vacation days and leaves for taking care of newborns and seriously ill loved ones. Google is one of the best places in the world to work with, but it never offered unlimited paid time off.

Google announced that the employees will now get a minimum of 20 paid vacation days annually. Earlier, Google offered only 15 vacation days, but now the number has been increased to 20. Google's chief people officer, Fiona Cicconi, stated that the leaves were increased "to support our employees at every stage of their lives and that means providing extraordinary benefits." The search giant further stated that the new parents can take up to 24 weeks off as compared with 18 previously. Other parents are entitled to 18 weeks of leave, up from 12.

Google will not only increase the leave of parents to newborns, but it will also double the leaves of employees taking care of seriously ill patients at home. They will now get up to 8 weeks of leave to take care of their loved ones.

Google offers multiple perks to its employees, which include paid leaves, on-site meals and snacks, internet reimbursement and company-paid mobile phone, four "work from anywhere" weeks per year, workplace accommodations for physical or mental health concerns, and more. However, employees had complained about long work hours without being able to enjoy free meals and other Google office perks due to the ongoing pandemic.

Google has also pushed back its return to office deadline recently. Earlier, the company had asked the employees to return to the office by January 2022. However, the surge in Omicron cases across the world has forced the Silicon Valley-based company to delay its return to the office. Google has also announced stern rules for employees who are not vaccinated against Covid-19. The company has said that employees will not be paid a salary if they do not submit their reasons behind not getting the shots.