Google announces first-ever Google Assistant enabled, end-to-end vaccination booking flow in India

Google on Thursday announced the first-ever Google Assistant enabled, end-to-end vaccination booking flow in India. Google noted that it aims to help people access information when and where they need it. With the help of Google Assistant, users will be able to register and book their vaccine slots in their language.

Prabhakar Raghavan, Senior Vice President during the Google for India event noted that Google strives to help its users by reducing barriers to information and by reducing complexity through innovation in speech recognition and language understanding. "The flow will help a relatively new internet user to book an appointment in a more guided way," Raghavan noted.

He said that Google Maps helped increase the visibility of Covid hospitals across 10,000 hospitals in India during the second wave of the pandemic. Raghavan noted that Google was able to assist users on a community level by surfacing vital health information, supporting public health awareness campaigns and helping get financial help to those in need.



