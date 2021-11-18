Google announces global-first feature to let users hear Search Results out loud

The seventh edition of the Google for India event is being hosted online. The search giant has announced some major updates and features related to its applications including Google Search, Gmail, Google Drive et all. Google has announced the ability to book Covid-19 vaccination using Google Search. Another important feature that has been announced will let users hear Search results out loud.

Google's Pandu Nayak announced a global-first feature in India, which will enable people to hear Search results out loud, for users who find it easier to consume information by listening. You can simply ask Google Assistant to read out the search results if you do not have the time to go through all the search results. This feature is useful especially if you are driving and require information related to something. You cannot obliviously look at your screen while driving but can ask Google to read out whatever information it has to provide in the Search results.

You can hear the Search Results out loud by simply tapping a button in the Search results, people will be able to hear information read back to them in Hinglish and 5 Indian languages.

Google's new feature is also useful for people who are blind or have issues with the eyesight. The specially-abled users can ask Google for whatever information they require. Then using the feature, they can hear the Search results out loud. Apart from this, Google has also announced several AI-related features.