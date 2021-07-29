Google announces safety section for Play Store to inform users about how much data an app will collect

Google on Thursday announced a new safety section for its Play Store to let users know about the type of data an app will collect and why. Back in May, Google had pre-announced the safety section in Google Play to help users understand the data an app collects or shares. It will also inform users whether the data that has been collected from them by the app is secured or not. The safety section will also provide additional details about the privacy and security of the data. The announcement comes months after Apple had unveiled the safety section for its App Store.

Today Google has shared how the safety section may look like. The early designs reveal that it would look very similar to Apple's safety section. Announcing the feature, Google said in a blog said, "Today, we're announcing additional details for the upcoming safety section in Google Play. At Google, we know that feeling safe online comes from using products that are secure by default, private by design, and give users control over their data. This new safety section will provide developers with a simple way to showcase their app's overall safety. "

Google says that the new safety section will let developers will provide deeper insight into their privacy and security practices, as well as explain the data the app may collect and why before a user downloads the app. It will become mandatory for all Google Play Store apps to share information about their apps in the safety section. However, Google has said in its blog, that it wants to give developers plenty of time to adapt to these changes.

The designs reveal that the safety section will show the types of data developers will collect and whether it follows security practices like data encryption. It will also show whether the app has been independently validated against a global security standard. Users can tap into the summary to check all the details about the data collection.

Google says that developers can submit information in the Google Play Console for review starting October 2021. To give more time to the developers, Google will allow them to submit details related to their apps till April 2022. "We know that some developers will need more time to assess their apps and coordinate with multiple teams. So, you'll have until April 2022 before your apps must have this section approved. Without an approved section, your new app submission or app update may be rejected," Google said.