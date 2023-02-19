Google asks employees to fix ChatGPT rival Bard's mistakes by rewriting its responses, all details

Google tried to rival the viral AI chatbot ChatGPT by introducing Bard, its own AI-powered chatbot. However, within days of its launch, Bard was being criticised for its inappropriate responses, factual errors, and so on. To improve the chatbot's answers, Google is now relying on human knowledge and has asked its employees to fix the chatbot's mistake.

As per a report in CNBC, Google's vice president of search, Prabhakar Raghavan, has sent an email to employees asking them to help work on Bard and rewrite its responses. The report further states that the email also includes a link to a do's and dont's page having instructions for employees as they work with Bard.

Google asks its employees for help

The document reads, "Bard learns best by example, so taking the time to rewrite a response thoughtfully will go a long way in helping us to improve the mode."

Raghavan, in the document, says that Bard is still in its early days even though it is an 'exciting technology'. He adds, "We feel a great responsibility to get it right, and your participation in the dogfood will help accelerate the model's training and test its load capacity (Not to mention, trying out Bard is actually quite fun!)."

The do's and dont's

Coming to the list of do's and dont's, Google has asked its employees to ensure that Bard's responses are 'polite, casual and approachable'. It further adds that the answers should be in 'first person' and have a neutral, unopinionated tone. Looks like Google is trying to make the responses more like ChatGPT as the AI chatbot's primary focus is to respond in a human-like manner while staying neutral.

The dont's list appears to be longer. Employees have been asked to 'avoid making presumptions based on race, nationality, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, political ideology, location, or similar categories'. Further, they're asked to not describe Bard as a person, 'imply emotion, or claiming to have human-like experiences'.

Further, if employees notice that Bard is giving 'legal, medical or financial advice' or is coming up with hateful and abusive answers, they are supposed to give a thumbs down to the response and flag it to the search team.

Incentives for employees

Google has also announced incentives for the employees who decide to help working on improving Bard. Those who contribute in fixing the chatbot's mistakes will earn a 'Moma Badge' that will appear on their internal profile. In addition to this, top 10 contributors will be invited to a special listening session by Raghavan.