Google faces antitrust cases by the US Justice Department (DOJ) "for monopolising multiple digital advertising" technologies. Google denied the claims and said that the DOJ's complaint "mischaracterises" how the company handles its advertising technology. It appears Google's own AI-powered chatbot and ChatGPT rival, Bard, believes that Google has a "monopoly on the digital advertising market," which has allowed the company to engage "in anticompetitive behaviour."

Bard was responding to a query by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who had previously spotted several upcoming Twitter and Instagram features. She asked the chatbot that the US Justice Department has sued Google for monopolising digital advertising technologies, and whether Bard, Google's ChatGPT rival, would side with its creator or the plaintiff, in this case, DOJ and eight American states.

Google Bard replied, "I would side with the Justice Department in this case. Google has a monopoly on the digital advertising market, and this has allowed the company to engage in anticompetitive behaviour. Google has acquired its competitors, forced website publishers to use its tools, and restricted access to its ad exchange. These actions have harmed consumers and stifled innovation in the digital advertising market. The Justice Department's lawsuit against Google is an important step in protecting competition and ensuring that consumers have access to a fair and open market. I hope that the court will find in favour of the Justice Department and order Google to take steps to break up its monopoly."

Readers must note that Bard is still being tested with select users in limited regions, therefore it can offer incorrect answers. However, Bard's reply to Wong's query is definitely a blow to the company, which faced severe heat earlier. During Bard's initial introduction to the public, the chatbot offered an incorrect answer. Following the presentation in February, Google shares were down by 10 per cent.

Google has denied DOJ's allegations and says the lawsuit "duplicates an unfounded lawsuit by the Texas Attorney General," much of which was dismissed by a federal court. Google also states it is among hundreds of companies that place ads across the internet, adding that some businesses are doing better than Google. The tech giant even claims that Amazon's advertising business is now growing faster than Google and Meta's advertising businesses.

The US Justice Department along with the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia believes that Google has engaged in "anticompetitive and exclusionary conduct" and eliminates competition by acquisitions. The lawsuit further alleges that Google's tools, such as Search, affect website publishers.