Google begins layoffs in India, more than 400 employees likely impacted

In January, Google announced its plans to lay off around 12,000 workers globally. The first round of layoffs began in the US following Sundar Pichai's public announcement. It appears that workers in the India-specific units have started receiving termination letters. A report indicates that the company has laid off roughly 450 employees from the India division. Google India's major office hubs are located in Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Several affected members have also taken to LinkedIn to announce their abrupt departure.

A Google India staff member, Rajneesh Kumar, in a post said, "Earlier today, we received news of some highly skilled and talented colleagues being affected by the recent layoffs at Google India."

An account manager at Google India, Kamal Dave, announced, "I was a part of Google India Layoffs yesterday. At Google, my energies were focused on delivering Digital Marketing Goals for multiple industries at the top of their food chain in India as a key strategic Account Manager / Consultant."

Another affected employee, Saptak Mohanta, writes that he is "gutted to lose a lot of my brilliant colleagues and friends as part of Google's layoffs in Singapore and India last night." Mohanta worked as a Programme Manager at Google.

(This is a developing story)