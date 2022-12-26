Google bug creating random events on Google Calendar: How to fix it

Is your Google Calendar creating random events? Well, you are not the only one facing the problem. Many Gmail users across the globe are reporting a new bug which is creating random events on Google Calendar from unrelated Gmail messages.

Reportedly, many Gmail users are flagging the new bug on social media channels. According to users, the widespread bug is creating random all-day events on their Google Calendar based on the emails they received on their Gmail. A report by 9 to 5 Google further reveals that the bug is creating events on Google Calendar based on random marketing emails and newsletters received on Gmail. Many users also highlighted that the bug apparently created events even for the emails which they haven't opened in their Gmail yet.

The reports further cite that there is no clear pattern of how the events are being created. However, it might be possible that the emails which have mentioned the date in their content are triggering the bug. And it is further creating events on the calendar mentioning the in-mail date. Meanwhile, no update or notification has been issued regarding the new bug by Google.

How to fix the Gmail bug temporarily

While there is no exact reason on what is causing the bug, users who are facing the issues can temporarily fix the problem until Google rolls out a permanent fix to resolve the "Google Calendar-Gmail" issue.

To fix the issue-

Go to Google Calendar settings .

Under Settings, turn off the checkbox of "Automatically add events from Gmail to my calendar."

In other news, Google has introduced a new privacy feature for its Gmail workspace. The tech giant is rolling out end-to-end encryption for Gmail on the web. The new feature ensures that all the user's data, including email and attachment remains, will be encrypted and will only be readable to the sender and the receiver. Even Google will not be able to access the content. This protects the sensitive data of users from getting leaked to any third party. Notably, the feature is only released for Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard users and they can apply for the beta version of this update until January 20, 2023.

Google is expected to release the end-to-end encryption for personal Gmail accounts soon. On that note, the tech giant already offers client-side encryption for Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar (beta).