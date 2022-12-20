Google CEO Sundar Pichai advises aspiring techies to think beyond programming and engineering

When we talk about technology and its advancements, majority of people think that the tech world is backed by programming and engineering. Unaware of the fact that the tech industry is built on skills from across departments and not just by software engineers. Highlighting the need for holistic development in technology, Google CEO Sundar Pichai advised the new generation of techies to think across opportunities and not just the conventional segments like programming and engineering.

During the eighth edition of the Google for India event, Pichai talked about the ongoing technological advancement in India and praised how the country is developing and becoming a big hub for technological advancement. When asked to give one piece of advice to new entrants in the tech space, Google CEO said, "tech is much broader than just programming and engineering alone. He said to make tech work at scale, it is important to think tech holistically. It will help create opportunities for others too."

Pichai also announced a slew of products, projects, developments and new AI-based solutions that will be launched in India soon. He further praised India's fast paced technological drive and announced to bring new partnerships with Indian brands to drive India's digital economy.

Google CEO also said that the company is aggressively investing in artificial intelligence and is working on making text and voice internet search available in over 100 Indian languages. Citing the plans on boosting India's technological capabilities, Pichai said, it "includes our efforts to build a single, unified AI model that will be capable of handling over 100 Indian languages across speech and text - part of our global effort to bring the world's 1,000 most-spoken languages online, and to help people access knowledge and information in their preferred language."

Talking about Google's developing connection with India and future programs, Pichai in conversation with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that "the pace of technological change in the country has been extraordinary and Google is supporting small businesses and startups, investing in cybersecurity, providing education and skills training, and applying AI (Artificial Intelligence) in sectors like agriculture and healthcare."