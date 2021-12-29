Google CEO Sundar Pichai likely to be questioned in lawsuit which claims incognito mode tracks user data

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is likely to be questioned in an incognito mode privacy lawsuit for up to two hours, according to a ruling passed by a California federal judge. Earlier this year, the plaintiffs in a court filing had noted that Pichai was warned in 2019 about the problems in Google's incognito browsing mode, yet it stayed the course because he did not want the feature under the spotlight.

According to the recent filing, the plaintiffs are now arguing that Pichai has unique, personal knowledge of issues relating to the Chrome browser and privacy concerns. Google spokesman Jose Castaneda told Reuters the new requests were "unwarranted and overreaching". "While we strongly dispute the claims in this case, we have cooperated with plaintiffs' countless requests We will continue to vigorously defend ourselves," Castaneda said.

In her order on Monday, US Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen in San Jose, California, said "a few documents establish that specific relevant information was communicated to, and possibly from, Pichai," and therefore supported a request from the plaintiffs' lawyers to question him.



Earlier this year, Brian Rakowski, who is known as 'the father' of Incognito mode had testified that though Google states Incognito enables browsing privately, what users expect may not match up with the reality, according to the plaintiffs' write-up. Google's attorneys had then rejected the summary, writing that Rakowski also said terms including "private," "anonymous," and "invisible" with proper context "can be super helpful" in explaining Incognito.

"Incognito mode in Chrome gives you the choice to browse the internet without your activity being saved to your browser or device. As we clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab, websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity during your session," Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda had noted earlier this year in a press statement.

Last year in June, three complainants filed a class-action against Google noting that Google carries out a pervasive data tracking business. It further noted that Google collects browsing history and other web activity data even after enabling the incognito private browsing mode on Google Chrome. The lawsuit alleged that Google uses different systems, including Google Analytics, Google Ad Manager, website plug-ins, and other applications, including mobile apps, to track users.



