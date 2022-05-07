Google CEO Sundar Pichai reveals the name of school he went to in Chennai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has finally cleared the air about the school he went to. When Pichai was appointed as the CEO of Alphabet Inc, several educational institutions claimed that Pichai was one of their own. It was reported that in the same week he became the Google CEO, there were nearly 350 edits made to the Wikipedia page in the same week he became the Google CEO. Pichai is not only the CEO of a big tech company, he is also counted amongst the 100 most influential people in the world.

During an interview at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Pichai was asked about his school. He was shown the list of schools that appeared on his Wikipedia page by the interviewer. To which, Pichai said that two of the names that appeared on Wikipedia were correct and added that he completed his school education at Vana Vani in Chennai. The school is located inside the campus of IIT Madras.

Pichai also revealed that there was a rumour about him that he was homeschooled. The report even made it to his Wikipedia page, but he clarified that the news wasn't true. Pichai's Wikipedia page now shows the correct information related to his school in India.

As far as Pichai's higher education is concerned, Pichai got into the coveted IIT Kharagpur and earned his B Tech in metallurgical engineering. Post that, he headed to Stanford University to do his MS in materials science and engineering and then an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

In 2004, Pichai led the product management for a suite of Google's client software products, including Google Chrome. He was largely responsible for Google Drive, Chrome OS and others at Google. In 2013, Android was another major thing that was developed under his leadership. It was previously managed by Andy Rubin. However, his first stint was not with Google. He previously worked in engineering and product management at Applied Materials and in management consulting at McKinsey & Company.

It was only in 2015 that Pichai was selected as the Google CEO. He succeeded Larry Page, who had co-founded Google along with Sergey Brin. In 2019, Pichai became the CEO of Alphabet Inc, which is Google's sister company.