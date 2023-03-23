Google CEO Sundar Pichai says things will go wrong as people start using ChatGPT rival Bard, details here

Google rolled out its ChatGPT rival, Bard, for public testing recently. The AI chatbot is capable of responding to users' queries in a simplified manner and uses data from the internet to build its responses. Google's Bard is new in the AI space and is in the initial stages of testing, which is why it is bound to make a few errors every now and then. Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned his employees about Bard's possible mistakes in an email to employees, CNBC reports.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says things will go wrong

"As more people start to use Bard and test its capabilities, they'll surprise us. Things will go wrong," Pichai wrote in the email sent to Google employees, according to a report in CNBC. The email adds, "But the user feedback is critical to improving the product and the underlying technology."

Bard was rolled out for selected users in the UK and US. The people who wish to use the new AI chatbot in town must sign up for the waitlist and wait to get access. As of now, Google Bard isn't available for use in India but Google has plans to begin rolling out Bard in other countries as well.

At the time of rolling out Bard for the public, Google wrote in its blog, "You can use Bard to boost your productivity, accelerate your ideas and fuel your curiosity. You might ask Bard to give you tips to reach your goal of reading more books this year, explain quantum physics in simple terms or spark your creativity by outlining a blog post. We've learned a lot so far by testing Bard, and the next critical step in improving it is to get feedback from more people."

Over 80,000 employees helped test Bard

In the same email where he warned his employees about 'things going wrong', Sundar Pichai also thanked 80,000 Google employees who helped test Bard internally.

The email reads, "I'm grateful to the Bard team who has probably spent more time with Bard than anything or anyone else over the past few weeks. Also hugely appreciative of the 80,000 Googlers who have helped test it in the company-wide dogfood. We should be proud of this work and the years of tech breakthroughs that led us here, including our 2017 Transformer research and foundational models such as PalM and BERT."

More about Bard

Google tried to rival ChatGPT by introducing Bard. However, within days of its launch, Bard was being criticised for its inappropriate responses, factual errors, and so on. A controversy also erupted when Reuters pointed out that Bard had given a factually incorrect response in its advertisement itself.

To improve the chatbot's answers, Google had asked its employees to fix the chatbot's mistake and help test Bard. As per a report in CNBC, Google's vice president of search, Prabhakar Raghavan, had sent an email to employees asking them to help work on Bard and rewrite its responses. The report further stated that the email also included a link to a do's and dont's page having instructions for employees as they work with Bard.