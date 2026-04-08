Google Chrome gets vertical tabs and immersive reading mode: Know how they work

Google is rolling out new upgrades to the desktop version of Chrome with vertical tabs and immersive reading mode. We have been using Chrome's traditional horizontal tab for years, where tabs shrink as more are opened, making it harder to read the page titles. Now, the vertical tabs feature resolves this by relocating tabs from the top to the side panel. Here’s everything you need to know about the Chrome updates.

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How do vertical tabs on Google Chrome work?

As the tabs move to the side panel, users can read full page titles “even when your tab count hits double digits,” and the Tab Groups are also easier to organise. To switch to vertical tabs, simply right-click any Chrome window and select “Show Tabs Vertically.” This makes “it easier to read page titles and manage tab groups,” Google said in a X post.

Too many @GoogleChrome tabs open? Try vertical tabs, rolling out now.



Just right-click any Chrome window and select “Show Tabs Vertically” to move your tabs to the side of the browser window, making it easier to read page titles and manage tab groups. pic.twitter.com/DO7ShWl89f — Google (@Google) April 7, 2026

In Google Chrome, users can also shrink the vertical tabs panel so it only shows favicons instead of full tab names. This saves space on the screen while letting users recognise and switch between tabs seamlessly.

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What is immersive reading mode?

Instead of showing content in a small side panel, the immersive reading mode opens the page in full screen, focusing only on the text. It aims to remove clutter like ads, sidebars, and other distractions from Chrome, making it easier to read. To activate the reading mode, simply right-click on any page and click on “Reading Mode” in the address bar. In addition, it also gives users the ability to start text-to-speech and customise their page view.

Introducing a top-to-bottom update for your tabs…literally. Vertical tabs are coming to Chrome! 🚦



And there is more: A full-page view free from distraction with a new immersive reading mode. pic.twitter.com/axBqBNlnbW — Chrome (@googlechrome) April 7, 2026

The vertical tabs and immersive reading mode are rolling out to desktop Chrome users globally. If the new feature isn’t showing up yet, you can check for updates yourself in Google Chrome.