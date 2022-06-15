Google Chrome users at high risk, should update browser immediately

Multiple high-severity vulnerabilities have been discovered in Chrome. Google acknowledged these issues and said that it is pushing crucial updates to fix multiple high-severity vulnerabilities in the browser.

The tech giant has asked Chrome users to update their browser to version 102.0.5005.115, which was officially released last week on June 9. Chrome is the world's number one browser with more than 2.6 billion users globally.

The new Chrome update is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The update by now should have been rolled out automatically for all users. However, users who haven't received the update yet may need to wait for a few more days and the tech giant said that the update will be released in the "coming weeks".

Google in an official statement said that it fixed seven vulnerabilities, including four labeled as high-severity including - 2022-2007 (Use-After-Free (UAF) vulnerability in WebGPU), CVE-2022-2008 (out-of-bounds memory access vulnerability in WebGL), CVE-2022-2010 (out-of-bounds read vulnerability in Chrome's compositing component), and CVE-2022-2011 (UAF vulnerability in ANGLE).

The company hasn't revealed how these vulnerabilities could have impacted users. The US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency (CISA), however, published an advisory following the release of the patch, asking users to immediately update their browser. Researchers warned that the flaws could have been abused "to take control of an affected system".

Addressing these vulnerabilities, Google said, "access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed."

Google also thanked security researchers who worked with the company to fix these vulnerabilities. "We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel," Google said.

