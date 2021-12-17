Google Chrome will now inform users about price drops on the products they want

Google Chrome is getting a host of interesting features that will enhance your online shopping experience. The browser will now help users keep track of the products that they have been eyeing. Google Chrome will now inform users about the drop in price of the products they want.The feature is being rolled out to users in the US. The feature will be available to Android users only. Google said that the feature will be rolled out to iOS users in the coming weeks.

The new "Track Prices" feature will let users know about the price drops on the product they want. Users will no longer be required to visit the websites of the products they want to check whether the price has been dropped or not. Google Chrome will show an item's updated price right in your open tabs grid so you can easily see if and when the price has dropped. For instance, if you have searched for iPhone 12 on your browser, it will show you the updated price of the device. If you had previously opened an Amazon or a Flipkart link, you will be informed about the new price of the iPhone 12 in the tab section. Chrome can display multiple products in the tab section.

Apart from this, Google is also rolling out the possibility of searching using a snapshot from the address bar. "If something catches your eye while you're out window shopping, you can now search for your surroundings with Google Lens in Chrome for Android. From the address bar, tap the Lens icon and start searching with your camera," Google said in a blog post. The browser will also let you use Lens while you're browsing in Chrome on your desktop. If you come across a product and require details about the same, you can right-click and select the "Search images with Google Lens" option.

To enhance your shopping experience, Google Chrome will also help you create unique, secure passwords and save your login details for the shopping website for future visits. This would save you from remembering and setting up account details for every shopping website that you visit. Google will also make it easy for you to checkout by saving your address and payment information with Autofill. Chrome can automatically fill out your billing and shipping details. And when you enter info into a new form, Chrome will ask if you want to save the details..