Google Chrome will stop working on some computers starting 2023, here is why

Google Chrome browser will stop working on PCs with Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in 2023, the company announced in a support forum. According to the tech giant, customers will need to get a new system with Windows 10 or 11 to continue using its in-house web browser. The services will be discontinued following the release of Google Chrome v110, tentatively scheduled for February 7, 2023. This matches Microsoft's end of support for Windows 7 ESU and Windows 8.1 extended support on January 10, 2023.

On its support page, Google says older versions of Chrome will continue to work on PCs with Windows 7 and 8.1, but the browser won't receive any updates. The page reads, "If you are currently on Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, we encourage you to move to a supported Windows version before that date to ensure you continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features". Users are still advised to use the newer versions of Chrome to get all the security updates.

Meanwhile, Microsoft will end support for Windows 7 ESU (Extended Security Update) and Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023. While Windows 7 support ended in January 2020, it received some security updates. The company says that Windows 8.1 users might still be able to upgrade to a newer OS, but they would not receive any ESUs. Microsoft recommends users buy a new PC with Windows 11, since upgrading to a newer OS slows the system.

On the FAQ page, Microsoft says computers running Windows 8.1 will still function, but Microsoft will no longer provide technical support for any issue, software updates, or security updates or fixes. It adds, "while you could continue to use a PC running Windows 8.1, without continued software and security updates, your PC will be at greater risk for viruses and malware. We recommend upgrading to a version of Windows that is still supported. A new device that can run Windows 11 makes for an easy transition and a great experience".