Google co-founder Sergey Brin is divorcing wife Nicole Shanahan after 4 years of marriage

Google co-founder Sergey Brin is divorcing his wife Nicole Shanahan after four years of marriage. Brin, 48, has filed papers to end the marriage with Shanahan, who is an attorney and entrepreneur.

Brin and Shanahan got married back in the year 2018. As per a report from Bloomberg, Brin, who is also the world's sixth richest person, filed divorce papers in the month of January citing "irreconcilable differences".

Brin and Shanahan reportedly started dating sometime around 2015 and got married in a low-key ceremony in 2018 around November. Court filings reportedly show that the couple have been separated since December 2021. They share a daughter, who is two-year-old. Reports also suggest that the Google co-founder is seeking joint custody of their daughter.

With Brin's net worth standing somewhere around $93 billion, this could prove to be one of the most expensive divorces ever, right alongside those of other billionaires including Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

The couple owns joint assets that are said to be divided during the separation process. As per The New York Post, Brin and Shanahan together recently purchased a $13.5 million Malibu estate. The divorce filing reportedly does not indicate the list of assets they own jointly, neither are there details as to how they will be divided.

"All issues as to the property rights or obligations of the parties will be determined by confidential binding arbitration in accordance with a written agreement between the parties," the filing notes.

Also Read | 5G rollout in India: Cabinet approves 5G spectrum auction

Also Read | Adobe to launch free web version of Photoshop: Here's what you need to know

Also Read | WhatsApp gets Android to iOS chat transfer feature: 10 things you should know