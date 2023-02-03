Google confirms its ChatGPT rival will launch soon

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed the company's plan to add AI (artificial intelligence) features to its search engine. During the Q4 earnings call on Wednesday, the CEO said that people will "very soon" be able to "interact directly" with its "newest, most powerful model as a companion to search in experimental and innovative ways." Google Search will leverage LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), Google's own language model, to offer "factual" and conversational results to queries. This comes a day after a report stated that Google is gearing up to rival ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot that has gone viral.

Pichai notes that the improved search should be available for testing in the "coming weeks and months." This could be during the Google IO 2023 event in May, which is the company's annual developer conference where it showcases new software and hardware.

During the earnings call, Pichai kept returning to the power of AI and how the world is ready to use it, referring to the public's positive response to OpenAI's ChatGPT. "AI is the most profound technology we are working on today," Pichai said in his opening remarks. The executive announced that Google would also provide new tools and APIs for developers and partners to build their "own applications and discover new possibilities on AI."