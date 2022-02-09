Google drops software support for two Pixel phones

Google has released a new software update for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones, which 9to5Google noted is the last update from the company. Google's support page also says that the Pixel 3 series is no longer eligible for receiving the Android version updates and security patches.

While Google was supposed to offer updates until October last year, the search giant rolled out an additional update. This is something that Google did for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices too. But, the company announced the release of the new software update back in November, and offered it in February this year.

It includes the latest security patch for the month of February. In addition to this, Android 12 was the last major Android OS update for both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. To recall, the Google Pixel 3 series was launched back in 2018. This was notably the last premium smartphone that Google launched in India.

People who are based in India didn't get the chance to experience all the flagships that Google launched after 2018. Smartphones such as the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5, never made it to the Indian shores. The company didn't even bring last year's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL. Google did give some clarification on why it decided not to launch the Pixel 6 series in India.

"Due to a variety of factors including global demand-supply issues, we are not able to make our products available in all markets. We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to more countries in the future," a Google spokesperson said.

Last year, Google did launch the regular Pixel 4a device in the Indian market to target those users who are interested in mid-range premium phones. The leaks so far have claimed that Google will bring the Pixel 6a to India, which might become official in the coming months.

Talking about the existing Pixel phones, Google has already revealed the list of devices that will continue to receive software updates in the coming months. The Pixel 6 will get Android version updates and security patches until October 2024, whereas the Pixel 5a 5G will be eligible until August 2024. Google will drop software support for the Pixel 4a (5G) after November 2023.

This year, the Pixel 3a will receive the last software update in May and the Google Pixel 4 series will stop receiving updates after October. Those who own a Pixel 5 should note that this flagship will remain eligible for software updates until October 2023.